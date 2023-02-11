Veterans ceremony scheduled in Alto Pass

The community is invited to attend an upcoming event in Union County which will honor local veterans

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization is planning to host a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony will honor the memory of area veterans, including those whose names have been recently engraved on the wall of the Veterans Memorial.

Those who will be honored at the ceremony include Gerald R. Hicks, Daniel E. McCuan, Jimmy Fulton Wilson, Walter Ray Russell, Dylan James Myers, Larry Holt, Lynn David Bryant, Jimmie Jerald Reynolds, Randy H. Baker and Sharon L. Gearhart.

The ceremony is scheduled to include a three-volley salute by local veterans.

American flags will be presented to the families of Jimmy Wilson, Larry Holt and Sharon Gearhart.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is a non-profit organization.

The group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have died and were from the Alto Pass area.

The group invites veterans from the Alto Pass area to become members.

Donations for the maintenance of the memorial can be sent to Alto Pass Veterans, 194 Sapphire Rd., Alto Pass, Ill. 62905.