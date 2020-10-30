Veterans ceremony set at memorial in Alto Pass

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial organization is planning to conduct a ceremony on Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Alto Pass.

The ceremony will honor the memory of area veterans, including those whose names have been engraved recently on the Alto Pass monument.

Veterans who will be honored include Larry E. Burnett, Kenneth Arlen Smith, Robert Eugene Lyerla, Clyde Merle Lyerla, Ned Ray Norton, Charles Edwin Allen, Glen E. Butcher and Delmond Dale Ellis.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

The memorial honors U.S. military veterans who have died and were from the Alto Pass area.

The organization says that veterans from the Alto Pass area are encouraged to become members.

Donations for the maintenance of the memorial can be sent to Alto Pass Veterans, 194 Sapphire Rd., Alto Pass, Ill. 62905.