Veterans Day events scheduled in area

Special events are planned in the area in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

Lincoln School, Anna

Lincoln Elementary School in Anna is planning to have an assembly to honor local veterans.

The assembly is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, today, at the school. Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will be attending.

The assembly is scheduled to feature:

A flag folding and gun salute ceremony by a Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard.

A guest reading by veteran Abbie Cohen.

Students singing the National Anthem, which also will include sign language.

The Pledge of Allegiance.

A slide show/video of interviews that Lincoln students and teachers have conducted with local veterans.

The special event is being coordinated by kindergarten teacher Tammy Smith and 2nd grade teacher Jennifer Osman.

Cobden Ceremony

A wreath laying ceremony is planned on Nov. 11 in Cobden.

The ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the veterans memorial at the Cobden Community Park.

Refreshments will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade

A Veterans Day parade is planned on Nov. 11 in Anna. The parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The parade is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna.

The parade is scheduled to follow its traditional route:

Beginning at the East Davie Street entrance to the Anna City Park (next to Rusty's Home Center), and then proceeding along East Davie to South Main Street, before heading back to the park.

Egyptian School, Tamms

Egyptian Community Unit School District No. 5 in Tamms is planning to host a Veterans Day program on Thursday, today. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

All veterans in the area and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 618-776-5251.

Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College plans to host a veterans monument dedication on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. outside the Edward M. Smith Center on the college's main campus near Ullin.

The Shawnee Community College men’s basketball team is scheduled to play after the dedication ceremony. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Veterans will receive free admission to the basketball game.

For more information, contact Jipaum Askew-Robinson at 618-634-3360 or jipaumr@shawneecc.edu.

Shawnee School District

Shawnee School District No. 84 plans to host a veterans program on Monday, Nov. 14.

The program is set for 10 a.m. in the gymnasium at Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake.

A breakfast in honor of veterans is planned at 9 a.m. The breakfast will be sponsored by the Shawnee FFA.