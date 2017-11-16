Veterans Day parade award winners noted

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna has announced award winners from last Saturday’s Veterans Day parade.

The parade was held in downtown Anna. The Anna VFW post sponsored the parade.

Award winners, by category, included:

4-H Clubs: MCML 4-H Club, first. Lick Creek 4-H hay wagon, second. A-J Clever Clovers 4-H Club, third.

Clubs/organizations: Coffman Martial Arts, first. Anna Kiwanis Club, second. Lick Creek Sparklers, third.

Floats, non-veteran: Mike Jackson, Bowling Green, Ky., first. IBEW 702, second. Shawnee Hills Christian Academy, third.

Floats, veteran: Illinois Veterans Home, Anna, float, first. Jackson County DAV Chapter 69, float, second. Inegrity Healthcare of Cobden, third.

Marching band, junior/senior and senior: Goreville Marching Blackcats, first. Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Marching Wildcats, second. Cobden High School Marching Appleknockers, third.

Marching band, junior: Anna Junior High School Marching Indians, first.

Troops, Boy/Cub Scout: Cub Scout Pack 44, Anna, first.

Troops, Girl/Daisy Scout: Girl Scout Troop 8158, first.

Vehicle, antique farm equipment: 1963 Farmall 560 diesel tractor, Evan Treat, first. 1953 Super M Farmall tractor, Stanley Treat, second. 1937 John Deere A tractor, Marion R. Hill, third.

Vehicles, antique/classic/military: Military Humvee, John Bosecker, first. Leonard Sadler, World War II Jeep, second. Dennis Basler, 1946 Army Jeep, third.

Horses: Thornton Stable, first. Union County 4-H equine team, second. Dale A. and Vera C. Lipe, third.