Veterans Day parade set

A Veterans Day tradition is planned again this year in Union County.

A Veterans Day parade is planned Thursday, Nov. 11, in Anna.

The parade is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna.

Line up begins at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

The parade route will be along East Davie Street to South Main Street and then to High Street.

Chili and hot dogs will be provided at the VFW post to those in the parade.

Certificates will be distributed at the conclusion of the parade in the back hall of the VFW Post.

The 2020 Veterans Day parade was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade also was not held in 2019 due to snow, strong winds and cold temperatures.