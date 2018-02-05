Veterans, families invited to canoe Cache, cookout

Veterans and their families are invited to a free cookout and professionally guided canoe tour of one of the nation’s most ecologically diverse areas courtesy of Veteran Adventures at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The canoe expedition to the Cache River Wetlands, home to the state’s widest assortment of plants and animals, is set for May 26.

Veteran Adventures, a Touch of Nature Environmental Center program, is hosting the voyage.

All veterans, current service personnel and members of the National Guard, the Reserves and the ROTC are welcome. Children and family members also are invited.

All canoes, paddles, personal flotation devices and lunch will be provided at no cost.

Participants only need to bring sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and a water bottle. Organizers said they should also wear appropriate clothing.

If they prefer, veterans can bring their own canoes or kayaks if they transport them to the site themselves.

Participants don’t need any previous canoeing experience. A certified American Canoe Association guide will provide paddling expertise and assist all who attend.

Veterans and their families can meet at the Lower Cache River Access in Ullin at noon on May 26.

Or, they can catch a free shuttle, which is scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. from Touch of Nature, which is located at 1206 Touch of Nature Rd. near Makanda, about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

The cookout and canoe adventure are planned from noon to 4 p.m.

The shuttle is scheduled to arrive back at Touch of Nature about 5 p.m.

Participants can register in advance at www.ton.siu.edu. The deadline to sign up is May 23.

For additional information, contact Greg Nejmanowski, Underway Adventures Program trip leader, at 618-453-1121.