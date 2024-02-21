Veterans Honor Flight planned

The board of directors of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois has announced that the 12th mission to transport Veterans to Washington, D.C., is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

“The generosity of Southern Illinois just keeps coming,” Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois chairman Bryan Questelle said in a news release which was posted on the organization’s website. “Thanks to the donations made, we’re able to continue our mission into 2024,” he said.

Mission 12 is expected to take 88 veterans to Washington.

Veterans are selected based on the conflict in which they served and their age. Veterans Honor Flight is currently selecting veterans born before 1947. All veterans, regardless of type of service, are eligible for Honor Flight.

Veterans can apply online or mail in an application to be considered for Honor Flight. Details can be found online at veteranshonorflight.org.