Veterans honored

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, IDVA, director Erica Jeffries has announced a new statewide program to thank the service men and women, veterans and their families.

On Friday, Nov. 11, people throughout Illinois will be able to spend part of their day engaged in volunteer service projects focused on benefiting Illinois’ heroes, Jeffries said.

Veteran organizations can register a project for volunteers to assist them on Veterans Day.

Illinois residents can look for a project in their area and sign up to volunteer for that project.

To register a project, or to volunteer for a veteran project, go to www.illinois.gov/veterans and click on “Serving Those Who Served.”

Follow the prompts on the page and you will be registered either with a project for your veterans organization or to volunteer and help with that project.

This is the first year for the program, which is scheduled to become an annual event.