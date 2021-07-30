Veterans legislation introduced

Three pieces of legislation have been introduced in Congress to improve health care and services at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA, for veterans and their caregivers.

The measures were introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich.

The proposed legislation includes the VA Caregiver Transparency Act, the VA Assessment by Independent Measures Act and the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served Act.

“It’s simple: these three bills will help deliver the world-class care that veterans deserve,” Bost said in a news release.

“They would close gaps in care for veterans, strengthen services for caregivers, and increase transparency and accountability for taxpayers. I am proud to join my good friend and fellow Marine, General Bergman, in introducing them.”