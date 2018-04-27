Veterans memorial dinner set

The Alto Pass Veterans Memorial Group plans to serve a pork barbeque dinner on Saturday, April 28.

The dinner will be served to help support the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial.

Serving is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The dinner will be in pavilion in the park in downtown Alto Pass.

Donations are suggested at $10 per plate for adults and $5 per plate for children 12 and under. Proceeds will help to support the Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial Wall.

Live music will be performed by the Keystone River Rats.

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial Group is responsible for creating and maintaining the Alto Pass Veterans Memorial that honors U.S. military veterans who have died and are from the Alto Pass area.

Veterans from the Alto Pass area are invited to become members.

For more information, call Keith Herold 893-1425 or Fred Stearns 618-559-0089.