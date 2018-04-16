Veterinary education loan program welcomes applications

The Illinois Farm Bureau is accepting applications for its Illinois Veterinary Education and Training, IVET, loan program.

Loans are available to students attending any accredited college of veterinary medicine in the U.S.

The program loans up to $40,000 to as many as three veterinary students each year. Loans are made over a period of two to three years.

IVET awards recipients a $1,500 stipend during their fourth year in school to help pay expenses associated with clinical rotations.

Loans are repaid over a five-year period, during which graduates must commit to working in a food animal practice that services Illinois livestock producers.

Applications are due May 1 and can be found online at www.ilfb.org/IVET.

A selection committee will interview applicants in the spring 2018 at the IAA building in Bloomington. Successful applicants will be notified by mail.

IFB established IVET in 2005. Since then, the organization has awarded more than $430,000 to 20 veterinary students who focus on caring for food animals in Illinois.