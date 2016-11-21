Home / News / VFW Auxiliary expo planned at A-JCHS

VFW Auxiliary expo planned at A-JCHS

Mon, 11/21/2016 - 11:08pm admin

The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is planning to host its annual crafter/vendor/business expo.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, in the lower gymnasium at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

More than 50 crafters, vendors and businesses will be represented at the expo.

The event will feature Christmas gift ideas, candies, cookies, jewelry, crafts, wreaths, raffles and more.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here