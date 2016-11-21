VFW Auxiliary expo planned at A-JCHS

The Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is planning to host its annual crafter/vendor/business expo.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, in the lower gymnasium at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

More than 50 crafters, vendors and businesses will be represented at the expo.

The event will feature Christmas gift ideas, candies, cookies, jewelry, crafts, wreaths, raffles and more.