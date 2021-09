Carroll P. Foster Auxiliary No. 3455 of the VFW in Anna is planning to smoke pork butts on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Pork butts are available for $40 each. A limited supply is available. Orders can be placed by calling auxiliary president Phillip Wright at 967-1374.

Proceeds from sales help to fund awards for area students who participate in various VFW and VFW Auxiliary programs.