VFW Auxiliary to serve dinner

The Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna plans to serve a chicken and dumpling dinner Friday evening, Nov. 17.

Serving is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The menu will include chicken and dumplings, dressing, green beans, rolls, desserts, tea/coffee, which will be served for a donation of $8. The public is welcome and carry outs will be available.

Star Karaoke will be playing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.