VFW Auxiliary to serve fish fry; Xtreme Bar Bingo also planned

A fish fry and Xtreme Bar Bingo are planned at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Fish Fry

The Auxiliary to Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 plans to serve a monthly fish fry on Friday, Aug. 7. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

The menu will include fish, potato slaw, slaw and a pickle for a donation of $10.

Those who do not feel comfortable coming inside to eat can call 833-7737 and the Auxiliary will set up a time to meet you under the front awning with your meal.

Star Karaoke will be at the post starting at 6 p.m.

The Auxiliary notes that it appreciates “each and every one of you who have participated in the ‘to go’ dinners these past few months.”

The Auxiliary adds that it continues to do its part in keeping everyone safe. Social distancing has been set up.

Xtreme Bar Bingo

Xtreme Bar Bingo is scheduled at 7 p.m. each Monday.

It will be held in the back hall at the post to allow for 50 people to attend and still social distance.

The back hall and the kitchen are scheduled to be open starting at 5:30 p.m. and food will be available.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend at this time. For more information, call 833-7737.