VFW making plans for Veterans Day parade

Plans are being made for the 2023 Veterans Day parade in Anna.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna again is sponsoring the parade, which is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Korean War – The Forgotten Victory.”

Letters of invitation and application forms were recently mailed to those who have participated in the parade in the past.

The Anna VFW noted that it is always looking for additional entrants to show their patriotism and respect to the nation’s veterans with their participation in the event.

Businesses, organizations, clubs and groups which would like to participate but did not receive an application can pick one up at the VFW post during their regular business hours, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The VFW post is located at 70 VFW Ln., just off old U.S. Route 51 between Anna and Cobden.

Complimentary chili and hot dogs will be served in the VFW hall to parade participants immediately following the parade.

Certificates will be distributed to winning entries at that time as well.