VFW to serve chicken, dumplings

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 5:19pm admin

The Auxiliary to VFW Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna plans to serve a chicken and dumpling dinner Friday, April 20.

The dinner will  be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the post home, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The menu will include chicken and dumplings, dressing, green beans, rolls, desserts, tea and coffee for a donation of $8.

The public is welcome. Carryouts will be available.

Star Karaoke is scheduled to be at the post from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

