VFW to serve fish fry, tacos

Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:39am admin

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is planning a fish fry and Taco Tuesday.

The meals will be served at the VFW post. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Fish Fry

A fish fry is planned Friday, June 18. Serving will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The menu will include fish, potato salad, baked beans and hush puppies for a donation of $10. 

The public is welcome and carry outs will be available.

Star Karaoke is scheduled to be at the post from 6 p.m. to 10.

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday is planned at the post from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22. Serving will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Soft shell or hard shell tacos will be available for a $2 donation.

The public is welcome. Carry out orders will be available.

