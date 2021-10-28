VFW welcomes entries for Veterans Day parade

Carroll P. Foster VFW Post No. 3455 in Anna continues to accept entries for this year’s Veteran’s Day parade. The parade is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 11, in Anna.

The parade’s organizers requested that if a business, club, organization or school received an invitation and it hasn’t yet been returned to the VFW, “please take a few minutes and return it as soon as possible.”

If a group did not receive an invitation, but would like to participate in the parade, stop by the VFW during its regular business hours of 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and pick up an invitation at the bar.

Entrants will receive a phone call two or three days before the parade with their lineup position at the Anna park.

The VFW advises that entrants will need to enter the park at the Anna Pool, and cars which are not in the parade will need to leave the park by Rusty’s Home Center.

Line up begins at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Chili and hot dogs will be provided at the VFW post to those in the parade.

Certificates will be distributed at the conclusion of the parade in the back hall of the VFW Post.