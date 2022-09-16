Village of Cobden announces support for Wreaths Across America

The Village of Cobden has chosen to support Wreaths Across America’s participating location at the Cobden Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.

This is the second year that the village will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The goal for Cobden is to support efforts that help unify the community and celebrate freedom by thanking the approximately 425 veterans laid to rest in the Cobden Cemetery with the placing of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath this December.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” Wreaths Across America executive director Karen Worcester said in a news release shared by the Union County village.

“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath can contact Cobden Village Hall by phone at 893-2425 or by email at cobdenvillage@gmail.com.

Information on how to sponsor a wreath and make a payment online can be found by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ILCOBC.

National Wreaths Across America Day is planned Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizers note that the day is a free, non-political, community event which is open to all people.