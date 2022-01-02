Village of Cobden, IMUA offering scholarship program for eligible high school seniors

The Village of Cobden, in partnership with the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association, IMUA, is again offering a scholarship competition program for eligible high school seniors.

Each eligible applicant is asked to submit an application and an essay of 500 words or less addressing her or his choice of one of four utility-related questions.

The top four vote-getters in this year’s essay competition will receive a finalist certificate and a $1,000 scholarship award check from IMUA.

Applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are residential customers of the Village of Cobden Municipal Utility.

The program has a dual purpose: to promote and recognize scholastic achievement; and to create greater awareness among young adults about the many issues facing consumers and public power municipalities today.

Today’s energy providers, including municipally-owned and operated utilities, continue to face myriad economic, energy, environmental and other challenges which warrant creative and innovative solutions.

Creating a greater awareness about these issues among tomorrow’s leaders can be the first step in helping to determine effective, long-term solutions, both now and into the future.

“Since its inception in 2000, IMUA’s scholarship program has proven to be a very popular and successful program for IMUA, its members and the communities they serve,” said Kevin M. Gaden, president and CEO of the IMUA, in a news release.

“Public power communities offer their customers a number of cost, efficiency, service and other advantages compared to those served by other energy providers.

“IMUA’s scholarship program is another example of how municipally-owned and operated utility systems can help return value to their communities while at the same time, provide a measure of financial assistance and support to those students who wish to pursue a college education.”

Since it began, the program has awarded more than $55,000 to 96 students from 35 different IMUA member communities statewide.

Organized in 1948, IMUA is a statewide trade association which represents the unified interests of, and provides services to, nearly 50 municipalities which operate their own electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and wastewater treatment systems.

The deadline for submitting applications and essays is Friday, March 11.

Applicants can contact IMUA’s DeeDee Bunch by phone at 217-789-4632 or dbunch@imea.org for more information.