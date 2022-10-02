Vineyard celebrating cultural diversity

Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass is planning to host a celebration of love, family and friends, called “Dia del Amor y la Amistad” on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The event will celebrate cultural diversity with Mexican music, food, specialty drinks and local chocolates.

The festivities will take place in the expansive tasting room at Alto Vineyards, which is located at 8515 Route 127 in Alto Pass.

Regular Saturday hours at Alto Vineyards are from noon to 7 p.m., as posted on the Alto Vineyards website.

Alto Vineyards is a third-generation family owned and operated business.

The community is invited to attend the Valentine’s Day weekend event.

More information is available by visiting Alto Vineyards’ Facebook page.