Violence Prevention Tour planned for students from area

The R3 program at t he Arrowleaf human services organization is organizing its second Violence Prevention Tour, which is aimed at students in grades 6 to 8 from Alexander and Pulaski counties.

The tour is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Program coordinator Morgan Nickles is spearheading communication and planning for the event.

“We are thankful for the schools that have enabled us to provide this impactful tour to students once again,” Nickles said in a news release.

“The unwavering commitment of the schools has been instrumental in laying the foundation for our work in prevention.”

The tour is scheduled to host nearly 300 students from Meridian, Cairo, Egyptian and Century schools.

The tour will include an interactive and empowering presentation by national speaker Tom Thelen, who has presented to over 800 schools since 2012.

Thelen is a youth mental health first aid trainer and a lead author of the book “Mental Health 101 For Teens: The Practical Guide to Mental Health, Self-Esteem, & Emotional Intelligence.”

“At the heart of our tour is storytelling and the promotion of positive change. Tom’s personal experience and expertise will serve to inspire and empower youth to be the change in their community,” Nickles said.

The tour is based on four fundamental principles – youth involvement, youth empowerment, education and positive change – to shape its impact.

Nickles explained that with these principles, the tour creates a transformative experience by engaging youth to instill a sense of agency and responsibility.

The tour is an annual tradition that occurs every December and is not open to the public.

“We envision the Violence Prevention Tour as a catalyst for ongoing community engagement,” Nickles said.

“We are committed to cultivating environments where open dialogue and mutual respect are not only valued but actively practiced, which lays the groundwork for a future where violence is no longer tolerated or normalized.”

R3 stands for Restore, Reinvest and Renew. The R3 service delivery program promotes violence prevention and youth development activities in Alexander and Pulaski counties.

The program is funded, in whole or in part, by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.