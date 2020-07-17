Virtual walk to Nashville offered through SIU combines fitness, online excursion

Travel is somewhat different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Recreational Sports and Services created a virtual walking event that combines fitness with an online excursion.

During the virtual walk from Carbondale to Nashville, Tenn., participants will be able to enjoy the scenic and historic sites they would see if they were really traveling between the two locations.

The free event was scheduled to begin at midnight, Monday, July 13. The activity is open to everyone. Pre-registration is not required.

Although participants can join individually, people are encouraged to work with a partner. That’s a way to have someone to help encourage and hold you accountable, organizers say.

The goal is to log enough steps to “walk” from Carbondale to Nashville, Tenn.

For this challenge, every 2,000 walking steps count as one mile.

Using FitBits, pedometers, cellphone trackers or other devices, participants can count their steps and report them on the free downloadable tracking form.

For the 200 miles to reach Nashville, organizers estimate it will take 400,000 steps.

If two partners each walk 10,000 steps daily, the team will “arrive” at the Tennessee destination in just 20 days.

Participants who want to do so can follow the SIU Student Recreation Center on Facebook or Instagram to see the steps and locations along the way.

Participants can also check out many of the points of interest on the event website at rec.siu.edu/classes-and-events/virtual-walk.php.

Those who participate also are invited to share photos of their walking journey with the SIU Recreation Center at smashba@siu.edu or tag the center on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information, visit rec.siu.edu/classes-and-events/virtual-walk.php or email smashba@siu.edu.