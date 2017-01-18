Volunteers are needed

Illinoisans donated millions of dollars to charity in 2016, while also contributing millions of hours of service with a value of more than $7 billion.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) hopes to top the numbers which were recorded in 2016 and is asking everyone to resolve to volunteer more in 2017.

Thousands of community organizations are in need of volunteers throughout the year, and many of those opportunities go unfilled.

A way to find a place to volunteer is by visiting www.Serve.Illinois.gov, where visitors can search through more than 2,500 volunteer opportunities throughout Illinois.