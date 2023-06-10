Volunteers invited to help record weather conditions

The National Weather Service office in Paducah is looking for people in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky who enjoy recording weather conditions in their own backyards to join the CoCoRaHS network.

Every morning, CoCoRaHS observers record measurements of how much rain, hail or snow fell at their location during the previous 24 hours. The information then is shared on the CoCoRaHS web page or mobile app.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds (citizen scientists) are measuring precipitation in their own backyards as part of CoCoRaHS: the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Volunteers only need a cylindrical rain gauge, some training and an interest in weather to participate in the program.

The specific rain gauge that CoCoRaHS uses is available from distributors on the network’s website (www.cocorahs.org) for about $40, plus shipping.

Joining the CoCoRaHS program is free; however, all observers are required to purchase and install an official CoCoRaHS rain gauge to ensure accuracy and consistency from all observations.

A CoCoRaHS application be found on the network’s website.