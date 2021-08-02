Volunteers sought to help at vaccine clinics

With the number of people requesting the COVID-19 vaccine from Southern Seven Health Department increasing every day, so does the need for volunteers at the vaccine clinics.

As of Feb. 2, the health department reported that 8,000 southern seven county residents had registered to be called for an appointment to get the vaccine.

The Southern Seven Medical Reserve Corps, MRC, is a group of locally organized healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers who are working to strengthen the health and safety of the community.

The goal of the MRC is to prepare volunteers before a natural disaster or national incident.

One major activity in which the MRC is currently active is helping Southern Seven Health Department with the Mass Vaccination Point of Distribution, MVPOD, clinics in the lower seven counties.

Several MRC members have already volunteered and worked at some MVPODs and more are needed at nearly every level of the vaccination process, except for vaccine administration.

Because MRC volunteers do not vaccinate the public themselves, anyone is eligible to be a volunteer.

All applicants will be vetted through a background check and must complete required training prior to volunteering at a clinic. There is no set time commitment to be a an MRC volunteer.

As of Jan. 29, Southern Seven Health Department had administered 3,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the lower seven counties since the vaccines first arrived on Dec. 16, 2020.

As of Feb. 2, vaccinations were being given to people within Phase 1A and Phase 1B, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control’s, CDC, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The vaccine is given by appointment only to people who live or work in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

If you or someone you know would like to receive the vaccine, register with Southern Seven Health Department at www.southern7.org or call 618-634-2297 for help.

To learn more about becoming a Southern Seven MRC volunteer, contact Bobi Cavins, who is the coordinator of the program for the health department, by phone at 618-634-2297 extension 123.