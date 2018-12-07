Voters in Land of Lincoln select state’s top museums

Voters in the Land of Lincoln have selected the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum as the state’s top museum.

It was followed by the Field Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry in online voting for the Illinois Top 200 project.

Here are the top 10 museums:

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum: This Springfield institution celebrates the 16th president’s life and legacy.

Visitors can see rare Lincoln artifacts, immerse themselves in scenes from his life and enjoy shows that use special effects to engage audiences.

Museum of Science and Industry: Housed in a building from the 1893 Chicago world’s fair, this museum lets visitors explore technological marvels such as a full-size replica coal mine, a World War II submarine and an Apollo command module.

Field Museum: Visit this Chicago museum, which about 1.8 million people do each year, and you could look beneath a mummy’s bandages, come face to face with the largest T. rex ever found, get a bug’s-eye view of the world or learn all about DNA.

McLean County Museum of History: Museums can have a local focus while still producing exhibits with broad appeal. The McLean County Museum mixes engaging takes on local history with offbeat exhibits like children’s pedal cars and food trends.

Art Institute of Chicago: The Art Institute is home to such famous paintings as Pablo Picasso’s “The Old Guitarist” and Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks.”

Cedarhurst Center for the Arts: Set on 90 acres in Mount Vernon, Cedarhurst offers a sprawling sculpture garden, an art center with classrooms and gallery space, a performance hall and art displays from a private collection.

Illinois State Museum: This museum, with locations in Springfield, Lockport and Lewistown, covers history, natural history, and art.

Peoria Riverfront Museum: This museum offers something for practically everyone: a gallery on the Illinois River, interactive exhibits on high school sports, hands-on discovery areas for children and a look at Peoria’s rich history.

Chicago History Museum: A devastating fire, legendary politicians, world-class architecture, groundbreaking art: all are part of Chicago’s history and of the Chicago History Museum.

Cantigny Park: This 500-acre park in Wheaton is home to two museums. One focuses on former Chicago Tribune publisher Robert McCormick and the other on “the Big Red One,” the U.S. Army’s First Infantry Division, from World War I to the present day.

The Illinois Top 200 is a joint initiative of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register and the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.