Walk, hike in winter woods set at Giant City State Park

Two upcoming events are scheduled at Giant City State Park near Makanda that organizers hope will encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty of the winter landscape.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, local artist Anne Krippenstapel plans to lead a leisurely afternoon of walking in the winter woods at the park and learning how to sketch their nature observations.

The program is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Giant City State Park naturalist plans to lead a one-mile nature hike.

The hike is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and should finish by noon.

Both programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Sign up and more information are available by calling the visitors center at Giant City State Park at 618-457-4836. More details will be provided upon registration.

Organizers noted that visitors are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.