Walking for fitness program set to kick off

In an effort to encourage people to get more exercise, SIH’s Second Act program and University Mall in Carbondale have teamed up on a new walking for fitness promotion.

The Strutters program is open to anyone age 18 or older; one does not have to be a member of the Second Act program to participate.

Participants can set individual goals and are eligible to receive prizes.

Upon registration, walkers receive a t-shirt, free blood pressure monitoring services and invitations to monthly meetings featuring guest speakers and free refreshments.

A formal kickoff breakfast is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the University Mall in front of SIH The Place.

For additional registration details, call The Second Act at 877-480-4040.