Water, waste water bill assistance program available to qualifying low-income households

Shawnee Development Council Inc., as administrator of the Household Water Assistance Program in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties, announces that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their water and waste water bills if they are in imminent or disconnect status.

The program began Dec. 1 for all income-eligible households.

Shawnee Development Council said in a news release that applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022, on the same application as Energy Assistance (the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan, PIPP, for Program Year 2022.

Benefits are only available once for water and once for wastewater/sewer, per household, from Dec. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2023, or as funds are available.

Shawnee Development Council said that households which are in need are encouraged to apply.

Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the Energy Assistance (LIHEAP and PIPP) and Water Assistance (LIHWAP) Programs.

The Water Assistance program is categorically eligible with LIHEAP and PIPP, so if you qualify for Energy Assistance you automatically qualify for the Water Assistance Program, Shawnee Development Council advised.

As of Dec. 1, there was an option to accept a one-time payment to your water and wastewater utility providers.

The 30-day income guidelines for Energy Assistance are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household.

The guidelines are as follows: 1-$2,147, 2-$2,903, 3-$3,660, 4-$4,417, with additional income guidelines for larger households.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with water and wastewater bills, reconnection of water service, as well as water bill arrearages.

Applications will be taken at all Shawnee Development Council outreach facilities, which can be called for an appointment.

In addition to applying for LIHEAP, which requires proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application and proof of Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members, at least one household member must be a U.S. citizen.

Water Assistance (LIHWAP) also requires a copy of a current water and wastewater (sewer) bill and proof that water and wastewater are included in the rent and that the tenant is responsible for the water services.

Local Shawnee Development Council outreach offices can be contacted at 618-734-0535, 618-287-7071, 618-524-2941, 618-833-7431 or 618-634-2201 to schedule an appointment and for information on what documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit an application.