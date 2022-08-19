Watercolor painting, photography programs planned at Giant City

Watercolor painting and photography will be featured at upcoming programs scheduled at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The events are free. Registration is required. Registration, and more information, are available by calling the visitors center at the park at 618-457-4836.

Outdoor Painting

Local artist Ms. Katy plans to present an plein air (outdoor) painting program from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the park.

The program is geared toward adults and teens. All supplies will be provided.

The program will be dependent on the weather and will have limited seating.

Monarch Notecard

Artist, nature journalist and Master Naturalist Kathy Belletire plans to present a watercolor art program from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Belletire will demonstrate how to turn the energy and beauty of a monarch butterfly into art. The program is geared toward adults and teens. All materials will be provided. Beginners are welcome.

Outdoor Photography

An outdoor photography for beginners program is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Local outdoor photographer John O’Connell plans to discuss camera settings and composition tips.

The program will include an opportunity to use a camera in the field.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a camera which is charged and any related equipment they may have. Participants also are asked to wear appropriate outdoor trail gear/attire.