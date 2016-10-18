WDBX celebrates solar installation with 'Powering On' ceremony

Following completion of community radio station WDBX's Phase One “Power The Tower” solar initiative with the successful installation of 22 cutting-edge rooftop solar panels, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host a "Powering On" ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at 224 N. Washington Street.

Donations from listeners, as well as matching funds from Wisconsin-based electric distributor Werner Electric Supply raised $16,500.

Additional donations of parts and labor from Advanced Energy Solutions (Illinois); IronRidge Inc., (California); Quick Mount PV (California); and Dan Anderson Electric (Illinois) contributed to the success of the project.

Students from John A. Logan Community College assisted with the install process as part of a multi-day class.

The solar campaign occurs in two phases, with a goal of meeting more than 50 percent of WDBX’s energy needs through solar means.

Phase Two fundraising began Aug. 8, and runs through Oct. 30.

This second phase will focus on an installation of elevated, ground-mounted panels in the adjacent “Backyard Garden” event space, to compliment the Phase One installation in both form and function.

The WDBX Solar Initiative has been designed with community involvement and education in mind from the very start.

A two-part class through local community college John A. Logan engaged with interested future installers and solar buyers.

Both Phase One and Two installations provide opportunities for community members and regional media to view a modern, cutting-edge solar installation.

Additionally, Advanced Energy Solutions and WDBX will be conducting “solar ambassador” training for the 100+ WDBX volunteers, with teaching about solar energy and the cutting-edge “flagship” installation at WDBX.

Recently, WDBX took part in the National Solar Tour, becoming Southern Illinois' latest solar addition to the self-guided open-house style event.

More information about the Power The Tower solar initiative is available at wdbx.org/solar or by phone at 618-727-2845 (Dave Armstrong, station manager) or 618-893-1717 (Aur Beck, AES Solar).