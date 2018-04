Reppert Publications, a family-owned, award-winning newspaper group in Southernmost Illinois has immediate openings for the following positions:

-Graphic Design Specialist: InDesign experience and typing skills desired.

-Advertising Account Executive

Send cover letter and resume to lhinton@annanews.com

or mail to P.O. Box 529, Anna, IL 62906

or apply in person at 112 Lafayette St, Anna, IL