October has been fairly mild and very dry in Union County.

Through Oct. 24, only .89 of an inch of precipitation had been recorded in the Jonesboro area.

Precipitation during the period of Oct. 18-24 amounted to only .19 of an inch, which was measured on Oct. 20.

Scattered light frost was seen on the morning of Oct. 22, when the temperature dipped to 35 degrees in Jonesboro.

Following are temperatures for the period as recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro:

H L

Tuesday, Oct. 18 84 71

Wednesday, Oct. 19 87 67

Thursday, Oct. 20 68 52

Friday, Oct. 21 60 40

Saturday, Oct. 22 66 35

Sunday, Oct. 23 76 44

Monday, Oct. 24 70 48