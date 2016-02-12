More than 4 inches of rain fell on the Union County area during the period of Nov. 15-28.

Precipitation included .39 of an inch on Nov. 18, .05 of an inch Nov. 22, 1.07 inches Nov. 23 and 2.62 inches on Nov. 28.

Temperatures during the period ranged from a high of 78 to a low of 24.

Following are temperatures for the period as recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro:

H L

Tuesday, Nov. 15 65 39

Wednesday, Nov. 16 73 38

Thursday, Nov. 17 78 52

Friday, Nov. 18 73 44

Saturday, Nov. 19 49 32

Sunday, Nov. 20 47 26

Monday, Nov. 21 51 24

Tuesday, Nov. 22 57 33

Wednesday, Nov. 23 55 41

Thursday, Nov. 24 47 44

Friday, Nov. 25 51 37

Saturday, Nov. 26 48 27

Sunday, Nov. 27 49 28

Monday, Nov. 28 54 45