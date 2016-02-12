Home / News / Weather

Weather

Fri, 12/02/2016 - 9:49am admin
More than 4 inches of rain since Nov. 15

More than 4 inches of rain fell on the Union County area during the period of Nov. 15-28.

Precipitation included .39 of an inch on Nov. 18, .05 of an inch Nov. 22, 1.07 inches Nov. 23 and 2.62 inches on Nov. 28.

Temperatures during the period ranged from a high of 78 to a low of 24.

Following are temperatures for the period as recorded by weather observer Dana Cross in Jonesboro:

                                   H  L

Tuesday, Nov. 15        65 39

Wednesday, Nov. 16   73 38

Thursday, Nov. 17       78 52

Friday, Nov. 18            73 44

Saturday, Nov. 19        49 32

Sunday, Nov. 20          47 26

Monday, Nov. 21         51 24

Tuesday, Nov. 22        57 33

Wednesday, Nov. 23   55 41

Thursday, Nov. 24       47 44

Friday, Nov. 25            51 37

Saturday, Nov. 26       48 27

Sunday, Nov. 27         49 28

Monday, Nov. 28        54 45

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here