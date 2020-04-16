Home / Home
Apple trees were in bloom last Friday in Alto Pass.

Weather service issued freeze warning for region

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 9:45am admin
Low of 30 possible Wednesday morning

A freeze warning was issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in parts of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that the warning was in effect from midnight Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees were possible.

A freeze warning meant that sub-freezing temperatures were imminent or highly likely. “These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation,” the weather service stated. 

The weather service warned that “frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.” 

The weather service also was calling for the possibility of snow flurries before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. A high  temperature of 58 was in the forecast.

Areas of frost also are in the forecast before 7 a.m. on Thursday, today. Sunshine and a high temperature near 62 are in the forecast.

Frost, Freeze Climatology

The weather service also posted statistics about spring frost and freeze climatology in the Paducah and Cape Girardeau regions.

Paducah

From Dec. 3, 1937, to June 1, 2018

Average last freeze (32 degrees): April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 7, 1944.

Average last hard freeze (28 degrees): March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 20, 1983.

Cape Girardeau

From June 1, 1960, to June 1, 2018

Average last freeze: April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 17, 1968.

Average last hard freeze: March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1985, and 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 18, 2001.

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here