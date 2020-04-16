Weather service issued freeze warning for region

A freeze warning was issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in parts of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that the warning was in effect from midnight Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees were possible.

A freeze warning meant that sub-freezing temperatures were imminent or highly likely. “These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation,” the weather service stated.

The weather service warned that “frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

The weather service also was calling for the possibility of snow flurries before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. A high temperature of 58 was in the forecast.

Areas of frost also are in the forecast before 7 a.m. on Thursday, today. Sunshine and a high temperature near 62 are in the forecast.

Frost, Freeze Climatology

The weather service also posted statistics about spring frost and freeze climatology in the Paducah and Cape Girardeau regions.

Paducah

From Dec. 3, 1937, to June 1, 2018

Average last freeze (32 degrees): April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 7, 1944.

Average last hard freeze (28 degrees): March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 20, 1983.

Cape Girardeau

From June 1, 1960, to June 1, 2018

Average last freeze: April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 17, 1968.

Average last hard freeze: March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1985, and 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 18, 2001.