Weather service looks at last dates for spring frost, freeze in region

Record low temperatures were posted late last week in some parts of the Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky region.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah posted information on its website about spring frost/freeze climatology for the region.

The weather service noted that 34 and 36 degrees were used as possible frost formation thresholds, given other conditions, such as calm winds.

Cape Girardeau

Average last freeze, 32 degrees: April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 17, 1968.

Average last hard freeze, 28 degrees: March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1985, and 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 18, 2001.

Average last 34 degrees: April 13.

Earliest last 34 degrees: March 19, 2017.

Latest last 34 degrees: May 17, 1968.

Average last 36 degrees: April 18.

Earliest last 36 degrees: March 22, 1967.

Latest last 36 degrees: May 27, 1961.

Period of records: June 1, 1960, to June 1, 2018.

Paducah

Average last freeze, 32 degrees: April 6.

Earliest last freeze: March 7, 2010, and 1977.

Latest last freeze: May 7, 1944.

Average last hard freeze, 28 degrees: March 25.

Earliest last hard freeze: Feb. 28, 1977.

Latest last hard freeze: April 20, 1983.

Average last 34 degrees: April 11.

Earliest last 34 degrees: March 19, 2017.

Latest last 34 degrees: May 27, 1961.

Average last 36 degrees: April 18.

Earliest last 36 degrees: March 19, 2017.

Latest last 36 degrees: May 27, 1961.

Period of record: Dec. 3, 1937, to June 1, 2018.