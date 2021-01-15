Wellness program launched
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 5:37pm admin
The Illinois Department of Central Management Services recently announced the launch of Be Well Illinois.
Be Well Illinois is the state’s new, comprehensive wellness program for employees, retirees and health plan participants.
The new program connects plan participants with resources to help create and maintain an active lifestyle.
Information can be found on the Be Well Illinois website at www.Illinois/bewell and also on Facebook (Facebook.com/BeWellIllinois).