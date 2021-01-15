Home / Home

Wellness program launched

Fri, 01/15/2021 - 5:37pm admin

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services recently announced the launch of Be Well Illinois.

Be Well Illinois is the state’s new, comprehensive wellness program for employees, retirees and health plan participants. 

The new program connects plan participants with resources to help create and maintain an active lifestyle.

Information can be found on the Be Well Illinois website at www.Illinois/bewell and also on Facebook (Facebook.com/BeWellIllinois). 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here