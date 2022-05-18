Wellness on Wheels clinics set in county

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to offer mobile health services in Union County.

The services are being offered through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Services which are available include free blood pressure screenings, colorectal cancer tests (FIT), medication disposal packets and COVID-19 vaccines (including a second booster dose).

For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy, TB skin tests and well water tests.

All services will be offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers.

The schedule for upcoming mobile clinics includes:

May 25, Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 25, Lotus Naturescapes in Ware, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 8, Alto Pass Community Park, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June 8, Union County Market in Jonesboro, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 6, Sunshine Inn Senior Center at Harvest Church in Anna, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit S7HD on Facebook and at www.southern7.org.