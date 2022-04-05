Wellness on Wheels events planned in area during May

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to continue to provide mobile health services for residents living in the lower seven counties in Illinois, including Union County, during May.

Through a partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Southern Seven has acquired the use of the IDPH Wellness on Wheels, WOW, van to provide health screenings and other services, including free NARCAN training.

Services available on the WOW van include free blood pressure, colorectal cancer tests, FIT, medication disposal packets and COVID-19 vaccines (including a second booster dose).

For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy, TB skin tests and well water tests.

All services will be offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers.

The schedule for upcoming mobile clinics includes:

May 11, Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 25, Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 25, Lotus Naturescapes in Ware, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit S7HD on Facebook and at www.southern7.org.