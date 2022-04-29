Wellness on Wheels mobile health clinics set in area during May

Southern Seven Health Department is planning to continue to provide mobile health services for residents living in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

Over the next several months, the Wellness on Wheels van is scheduled to visit each of the counties in an effort to reach those living in high health-risk areas.

Through a partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Southern Seven has acquired the use of the IDPH Wellness on Wheels, WOW, van to provide health screenings and other services, including free NARCAN training.

Services available on the WOW van include free blood pressure, colorectal cancer tests, FIT, medication disposal packets and COVID-19 vaccines (including a second booster dose).

For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy, TB skin tests and well water tests.

All services will be offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers.

The schedule for upcoming mobile clinics follows:

May 4, Shawnee Community College Metropolis center, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 4, Vienna High School, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 11, Shawnee Community College Cairo center, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 11, Shawnee Community College main campus near Ullin, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 16, Shawnee Community College Cairo center, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 18, Golconda Food Mart, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 18, Bob’s Food Market in Rosiclare, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 25, Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 25, Lotus Naturescapes in Ware, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

The IDPH Wellness on Wheels van is a multi-disciplinary mobile unit that provides a variety of health services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services in the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit S7HD on Facebook and at www.southern7.org.