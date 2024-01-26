Wellness on Wheels services set in county

Southern 7 Health Department, S7HD, has announced January Wellness on Wheels, WOW, Van Clinics which are scheduled in Union County. The schedule includes:

Jan. 31. Dollar General Store, Dongola. 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 31. Dollar General Store, Anna, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free services which are available include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, home colorectal cancer tests (FIT), medication disposal packets and COVID test kits.

Services which are available for a fee include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests, TD/Tdap shots for adults, well water tests and hereditary genetic cancer testing.

Charged services, excluding a well water test, require a health insurance card.

All services, both free and charged, will be offered while supplies are available.

Flu shots will be provided to patients based on vaccine availability on the day of the clinic, while supplies last. Health insurance cards are required.

Southern 7 advised that those who want to request a COVID-19 booster should contact their local public health clinic for details.

Through a grant funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Southern 7 Health Department provides many health care services through IDPH WOW Van Clinics.

The WOW Van rotates through high, health-risk communities each Wednesday in the lower seven counties in Illinois.

The Wellness on Wheels van is a multidisciplinary unit which is available to the Southern Seven Health Department through a partnership with IDPH to provide health screenings and other services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services at the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

No appointment is needed for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 971161, or by visiting S7HD on Facebook, Instagram and X through the Southern 7 app and at www.southern7.org