Wellness on Wheels services set in region

Southern Seven Health Department continues to provide mobile health services for residents living in the lower seven counties of Illinois.

The services are offered through the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Wellness on Wheels van.

Southern Seven Health Department said the van is scheduled to visit each of the counties it serves in an effort to reach those living in high health-risk areas.

The upcoming schedule includes:

Nov. 2. Union County Courthouse, Jonesboro. 9:30 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 9. Shawnee Worship Center, Vienna. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 16. Rogan’s Country Pharmacy, Pulaski. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 17. Shawnee Community College extension center, Cairo. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 30. Pope County Courthouse, Golconda. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health department noted that the schedule is subject to change without notice.

Services which are available include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests (FIT) and medication disposal packets.

Services which are available for a fee include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy, TB skin tests, well water tests, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

All services will be offered while supplies last.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

Charged services, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots, require a health insurance card.

Southern Seven advised that those who will be requesting a COVID-19 booster are asked to bring their vaccine card.

The Wellness on Wheels van is a multidisciplinary unit which is available to the Southern Seven Health Department through a partnership with IDPH to provide health screenings and other services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services at the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or by visiting S7HD on Facebook, the Southern 7 app and at www.southern7.org.