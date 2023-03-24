Wellness on Wheels services set in region

For Southern Illinois residents in need of basic health care, the Wellness on Wheels, WOW, van may be able to help.

Through a grant funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Southern 7 Health Department continues to provide a variety of health care services through IDPH WOW van clinics.

The WOW van travels to high health risk communities in the lower seven counties of Illinois. The counties are served by Southern 7 Health Department.

The upcoming schedule of WOW van visits in the region includes:

March 25. Ferne Clyffe State Park, Goreville. 9 a.m. to noon.

March 29. Mounds Dollar General Store. 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

March 29. Dongola Dollar General Store. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free services which are available include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests (FIT) and medication disposal packets.

Services which are available for a fee include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests, well water tests, flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. All services will be offered while supplies are available.

No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

Charged services, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots, require a health insurance card.

Southern Seven advised that those who will be requesting a COVID-19 booster are asked to bring their vaccine card.

The Wellness on Wheels van is a multidisciplinary unit which is available to the Southern Seven Health Department through a partnership with IDPH to provide health screenings and other services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services at the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or by visiting S7HD on Facebook, the Southern 7 app and at www.southern7.org.