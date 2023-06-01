Wellness on Wheels van visits set in area

Southern 7 Health Department reminds the community about getting an annual flu shot and a COVID-19 booster.

Southern 7 Health Department provides these and many other services through the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, Wellness on Wheels, WOW, van. The van is available through a grant funded by IDPH.

The WOW van travels to high health risk communities in the lower seven counties of Illinois. The counties are served by Southern 7 Health Department.

The upcoming schedule of WOW van visits includes stops in Olive Branch, Dongola and Cobden:

Jan. 11. Dollar General Store, Olive Branch. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 25. Dollar General Store, Dongola, 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 25. Dollar General Store, Cobden. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The health department noted that the dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Free services which are available include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests (FIT) and medication disposal packets.

Services which are available for a fee include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests and well water tests.

All services will be offered while supplies last. No appointment will be necessary for services. Walk-ins are welcome.

Charged services, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots, require a health insurance card.

Southern Seven advised that those who will be requesting a COVID-19 booster are asked to bring their vaccine card.

The Wellness on Wheels van is a multidisciplinary unit which is available to the Southern Seven Health Department through a partnership with IDPH to provide health screenings and other services.

IDPH partners with health agencies and hospitals to provide staff and services at the Wellness on Wheels van at sites where people can come for medical services.

More information about the WOW program are available by contacting Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or by visiting S7HD on Facebook, the Southern 7 app and at www.southern7.org.