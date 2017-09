Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Aug. 24 that John C. Koczorowski, 42, of West Frankfort has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to retail theft, which is a Class 3 felony.

Koczorowski was charged following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Koczorowski took electronics and a mobile phone from an Anna retailer in December 2016.