Wetland mitigation sites sought by IDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is seeking to purchase land from willing sellers for wetland mitigation in Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Johnson and Massac counties, as well as the eastern portion of Jefferson, Williamson and Union counties.

IDOT noted that desired property characteristics include:

•A location in a flood plain or frequently flooded area.

•The site has been in crop production since 1984 or categorized by the Natural Resource Conservation Service as PC (Prior Converted)

•Having hydric soil.

IDOT shared that many construction projects can affect nearby ecosystems.

Wetland mitigation is designed to offset expected adverse effects through preservation, enhancement, restoration or creation of a wetland, stream or habitat.

IDOT stated that it is in need of a large tract of land within the identified southern counties.

Those who may be interested in learning more about the program are asked to contact Julie Klamm, Environmental Studies Manager, IDOT Region 5, District 9, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, Ill. 62901; 618-549-2171, extension 286.