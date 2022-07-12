Where are they now? Union County CEO alumni stories

Editor’s note: The following article and the accompanying photographs are shared by the Union County CEO program. Photographs of Lauren Lyerla and Jaley Watkins were not available.

As long time Union County CEO supporters will remember, CEO is not just a program to teach students about business.

CEO is an economic development program that uses experiences with almost 100 local business people to teach life lessons, soft skills, communication and networking to Union County high school students. It is developing business and community leaders and a strong work force for the future.

The students also develop an appreciation for Union County, and many more will stay in our area than would have without CEO as shown by the pre and post surveys.

With Union County CEO now in its eighth year, having had 82 students, some of the program’s earlier alumni are having some major events and milestones in their lives.

Here is an update from alumni who participated in a CEO survey. More updates on other alumni will be shared after the next survey.

CEO Class of 2016

Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith, a Cobden High School alumna, is a 2020 graduate of Lindenwood University with a degree in marketing.

She studied abroad in London in 2019, whetting her appetite for more travel.

She is co-founder of On Brand Marketing, a female-founded digital marketing agency with a modern approach to digital strategy, web design, and product innovation.

The ability to work remotely has allowed her to continue to travel extensively including such places as Madrid, Stockholm, London, Hawaii and many places in the continental United States.

Samantha said, “I love the creative autonomy I have as an entrepreneur and owner of my business. Most of our clients inspire me, and I feel so lucky to collaborate with them. Something I am most proud of is that every client has said we are worth the investment and that they have seen growth from our services.”

Samantha has spoken to the classes on numerous occasions and serves as a student’s mentor.

Meghan Smith

Meghan Smith, a graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, shared that after high school she continued playing golf at the collegiate level. She played two years at John A. Logan College and then transferred to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., to play for three more years.

During her time at Bethel University she also participated in many extracurricular activities on campus such as chaplain and secretary of the Lambda Sigma Sorority, student Ambassador and member of the Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society.

In May 2021, Meghan graduated from Bethel with a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations. She is currently working on her master’s degree in business administration through Bethel and plans to graduate May 2023.

This past summer she interned with KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, where she was offered a full-time position as a multimedia journalist.

Meghan explained, “Since my time with KFVS I have worked as a reporter covering stories for our newscasts, helped with sports on Friday night football, produced evening shows on the weekends, and now I am currently learning all the tricks of the trade to do weather for the weekends! Life has been very busy, but I’m so grateful for all these new opportunities and can’t wait for what’s next!”

CEO Class of 2017

Jessica Glasco

Jessica Glasco, an AJCHS graduate, has been promoted at RNR Tire Express-Midwest in Harrisburg from an account manager to sales manager. She says she loves the job and is learning so much.

CEO Class of 2018

John Russell

John Russell, a Cobden High School alumnus, is a 2022 graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a degree in management of information systems (MIS) and completed the ROTC program there.

He has been at Fort Benning in Georgia completing the infantry basic officer leadership course. He will now have a four-year active-duty service obligation at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs with the 4th Infantry Division. Within the next few years, he will be a platoon leader in charge of 30-40 to soldiers.

John said, “I would love to talk with the CEO teams about the ROTC program. I feel it is not given enough thought by people who are looking for ways to get a scholarship/a degree/to serve.”

Zoe Fuhrhop Davis

Zoe Fuhrhop Davis, a Cobden High School alumna, is a 2022 graduate of SEMO with a major in family and consumer sciences education, having student taught in Murphysboro.

She was married in June and is currently teaching family and consumer sciences in Bernard Middle School in St. Louis.

Bryce Osman

Bryce Osman, an AJCHS graduate, has also completed his degree at Missouri Southern State University with a major in marketing. He had an internship and subsequently was employed by Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. He recently accepted a new position in medical sales with Titan Surgical/Arthrex in Springfield, Mo.

His CEO business, Schoolhouse Cheesecakes LLC, is now owned by his parents and has expanded from just individual sales to being sold in at least two local restaurants.

Class of 2019

Jackson Laster

Jackson Laster, an AJCHS graduate, is a senior at St. Louis University and spent his summer as a supervisor in the Cardinal Club Lounge at Busch Stadium.

He has recently completed a paid internship with Anheuser-Busch as a supply chain trainee after an extensive seven week, six interview process.

He said, “The skills I learned and developed in CEO were super beneficial throughout the entire process.”

Jackson has already been offered a position as supply chain analyst at Anheuser-Busch upon graduation this spring.

Jackson has spoken to CEO classes about his experiences in school and his semester in Spain and gave Team 21 a behind the scenes tour at Busch Stadium last spring.

Class of 2020

Michelle Wolford

Michelle Wolford, a Dongola High School graduate, is a junior at Lipscomb University studying exercise science. She plans to earn her master of education degree in exercise and nutritional sciences with a goal of earning an advanced degree in occupational therapy.

She is in the National Society of Leadership and Success which is by recommendation only.

Julia Lasley

Julia Lasley, an AJCHS graduate, is attending Mississippi State University studying biological sciences with a pre-med concentration in pursuit of attending medical school.

She was accepted into the Oktibbeha County Hospital Shadowing program where she follows physicians around in all different specialties. She is also currently competing on the Mississippi State track and field team.

As a member of one of her medical clubs, Julia helped open a clinic in Peru last summer. She is also the president of the M-Club, a student athlete service organization.

Julia has spoken to a CEO class about her experiences in college and as a student athlete.

Lauren Lyerla

Lauren Lyerla, a Cobden High School graduate, is attending Southern Illinois University in the elementary education program. She is hoping to be a teacher in grades 1-6 in Union County upon graduation.

Like many her age, Lauren struggled with future career plans. She wrote, “Teaching has always been close to my heart, and after acknowledging it, I could not be more thrilled! I am thriving here at SIU-C. All of my classes, professors and friends are helping me reach my future goal. Our world needs more teachers, great teachers at that. I plan to be the best version of myself and help young minds grow right here in Union County.”

Braden Benns

Braden Benns, an AJCHS graduate, is attending Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. He hopes to eventually join the petroleum industry.

He completed a summer internship iin Baytown, Texas, with Covestro, a chemical manufacturing company specializing in polycarbonates and polyurethanes.

Outside of classes, he continues to enjoy working on remodeling and handyman jobs while still being on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Joe Brumleve

Joe Brumleve, a Cobden High School graduate, is a junior at SIUC with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry. He hopes to be accepted into the SIU School of Medicine upon graduation. He has started EMT classes to gain experience in the medical field.

He is a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, a fraternity to further the advancement of chemistry, a member of the Barbell Club, SIU Powerlifting Club and the Knights of Columbus.

He has completed his third year of Joe’s Produce, a weekly delivery of locally grown fruits and vegetables. Joe has continued to visit Union County CEO classes.

Class of 2121

Emily White

Emily White, a Cobden High School graduate, is pursuing a dual degree in economics and finance at SIUC. She is in the Saluki Entrepreneur Corps and on the Student Alumni Council. She plans to continue graduate school at SIUC.

Emily works in the Business Placement Center of the College of Business and Analytics.

She has been on the Dean’s List and has earned the Chung Scholarship for students in Economics and was featured in the College of Business and Analytics newsletter.

She awrote, “My experience in CEO has been the greatest contributing factor to all my success in college. I have been able to network with confidence in a way that allows me to build and sustain relationships. I often step out of my comfort zone in order to better myself, and I experience benefits as a result. I will be forever thankful as I reflect on my time in CEO; it truly transformed me as a person and my understanding of a community. I value the connections made and lessons learned, as I carry them with me.”

Will Halter

Will Halter, an AJCHS graduate, is taking business classes at John A. Logan College.

After acing a spring interview at Martin’s Auto Service and a summer of working on cars, Will knew that cars were in his future.

In fall 2023, Will plans to attend SEMO in business management. His long-range plans may include an associate degree in automotive technology or a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Olivia Capel

Olivia Capel, an AJCHS graduate, is majoring in accounting at SIUC. Her goal was to get very involved in the university, and she has succeeded. She is in the Accounting Society, Beta Alpha Psi, Women’s Business Association and Student Alumni Council and is an Ambassador for the College of Business. She noted that these organizations have provided her with an excellent way to meet and make connections with other students and faculty/staff.

The Student Alumni Council required an individual interview before being accepted to the council.

“While typically this would have made me nervous, I was actually extremely excited and eager to meet the individuals that work closely with the ambassadors.

“In the interview, I found myself constantly referring to the CEO program and my involvement. After my second time mentioning it, three of the panelists pointed to a girl in the back of the room and told me that I needed to talk to her. She was the Vice President of the council and was also a CEO Alum and worked with the Jackson County CEO Facilitator.

“That day I not only made a connection to the VP and a CEO Alum, but was also invited to be a speaker at the Jackson County CEO Program. That day was extremely eye-opening as it goes to show that everything you do along the way follows you.

“From the moment I was a part of the CEO Program, I have not been able to stop talking about the benefits, connections, and importance it served in my life. It was truly one of the best things I could have done and appreciate all the hard work and dedication from so many people.”

Olivia has presented to and stays involved with the local CEO program. She has been employed by Anna-Jonesboro National Bank and now is serving a paid internship there. She will be an Audit Intern for the Summer of 2023 with Kerber, Eck, and Brackel Public Accounting Firm.

Jaley Watkins

Jaley Watkins, an AJCHS graduate, is a sophomore at SIUE where she majors in business which may lead to a career in marketing. She received the Provost Scholarship and is in the Honors Program.

She is working as an RA (Residential Assistant) in a dorm and feels CEO helped her get the position.

About being an RA, Jaley noted: “It’s a good job for anyone that is artistic or creative. I enjoy helping my residents with the homework and helping them work through stress and issues related to school or life in general. It is nice to know that they come to me when they need help!”

Aubrey Fisher

Aubrey Fisher, a Cobden High School graduate, attends Washington University in St. Louis where she is on the Dean’s List. She plans to go to medical school after graduation.

In addition to her coursework, she is involved in an anesthesiology/neurology research lab on the WashU Medical School campus.

She is also involved in two other research initiatives with a WashU political science professor: one analyzes the correlation between effective international public health initiatives and historical border instability; the other examines the effect of higher education on the development and severity of Alzheimer’s disease.

Aubrey shared, “I’ve been able to help with research and volunteer in a way that makes me feel like I’m doing good in the world. Also, I am getting PAID to play with DNA and dissect mouse brains, so I definitely am having fun with all the opportunities!

“I landed my very first research opportunity while utilizing the CEO business cards we made (very thankful)! I can personally attest to the way CEO prepared me for being thrown into a sea of strangers and asked to start a conversation – especially with the various professors. I’ve had to be in many (many) meetings with individuals over double my age, and I definitely learned to be comfortable in such settings much quicker because of the skills CEO taught me. However, I will have to say the single best thing I learned from the class was the ability to ask good questions.”

Aubrey presented to the UCCEO class last year via Zoom.

Lexie Lingle

Lexie Lingle, an AJCHS graduate, is a junior at SIUC majoring in accounting. She has accepted an internship with Kemper CPA Group in the summer of 2023 followed by an internship with Kerber, Eck, and Brackel in the spring of 2024. She hopes to study abroad in France the summer of 2024 which will earn her a minor in marketing.

Following graduation, she plans to pursue a master of accountancy degree and to become a CPA.

She has been very involved in the Registered Student Organizations within the College of Business, these include the Business Leadership Council, and executive board positions in Beta Alpha Psi, and Accounting Society.

Outside of her major, she is involved in the SIU Dawg Pound and Saluki Ambassadors, where she gives tours to prospective students and sits on student panels as well as being the secretary/treasurer for the executive board.

When asked on the survey to note her biggest challenges and/or successes, she wrote, “ I want to start with how glad I am to be at SIU. The shift from high school to college is eye opening, but the opportunities I have found outweigh any fears I had. Getting involved in academic Registered Student Organizations and Saluki Ambassadors, filled me with confidence that I can achieve great things.

“After being chosen for the Saluki Ambassadors Executive Board, I received the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for the CIVSA Student Development Institute.

“Since my trip there, I also traveled to Orlando, Fla., with Beta Alpha Psi for the Beta Alpha Psi Annual Meeting. Most recently, I competed with a team of 5 students in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Competition where my teammates and I earned the opportunity to travel to Deloitte University in Texas for the National Competition in January.

“I am proud of myself to have gotten out of my comfort zone and to have been involved with these RSO’s. So many doors of opportunity have opened up for me, and I cannot wait to continue to take part in these events, competitions, and trips. I am excited to continue to grow and learn about my career but also to grow in my confidence and success.”

Lexie has continued to be involved with UCCEO and has presented to the class.

To learn more about UCCEO, go to unioncountyceo.org or their Facebook page Union County CEO. Financial and in-kind support is needed. This economic development program is paid for by businesses, individuals, and organizations. No state funds are available to this program.