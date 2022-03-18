WIBH announces campaign to provide shoes for children

For more than a decade, WIBH Radio in Anna has worked to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect in the Southern Illinois region.

Since 2011, the local radio station has partnered each winter with area child service agencies to raise funds to buy new coats through its New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

This April, as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the radio station’s mission of giving continues with the newly formed WIBH Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to provide new shoes for children in need.

As is the case with the coat campaign, the radio station will partner will local agencies.

Shoes will be distributed through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, in Anna; Arrowleaf in Vienna; and all Southern Seven Head Start locations.

The shoes will go to kids who are affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need. No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a pair of shoes.

Nearly 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and shoes that fit well are an essential item every day.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.

“That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need new shoes.”

The campaign’s goal for 2022 is $3,000 (200 pairs of shoes).

Like the coats, the shoes, sizes 6 toddler to 4 kids, will be purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm, through its Warm Soles program.

The organization expanded its mission in 2020 of giving to include shoes that inspire confidence and encourage outdoor play.

Since the program began, over 30,000 pairs of shoes have been distributed in the United States.

The addition of shoes gives WIBH and its campaign partners the opportunity to help children in need here at home.

Sponsorship of a pair of shoes is just $15, but any monetary contribution is appreciated.

Donations by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

Donations also can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh. The deadline to make a donation is May 7.

Postal Pal in Anna will donate the shipping of the shoes to allow 100 percent of all donations to go directly to purchasing the shoes.

Other area businesses are also partnering with WIBH to keep shoe costs low.

Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna will help deliver shoes to their distribution sites.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna is donating the printing of flyers used in outreach.

Businesses and organizations can request a flyer by contacting Moury Bass at the radio station for delivery or pickup.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit organization that creates new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need.

Operation Warm partners with individuals and organizations across the United States to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

For more information, or to request a pair of shoes for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-697-0134 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161; or visit the WIBH Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign on Facebook. To learn more about Operation Warm, visit operationwarm.org.